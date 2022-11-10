Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.60.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
