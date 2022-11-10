Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.65. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 22,402 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

