Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,178.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

