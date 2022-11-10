One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.
One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OLP opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
