One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OLP opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

