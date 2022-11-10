Oppenheimer Comments on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance
127619 has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
See Also
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.