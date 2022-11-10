Oppenheimer Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $379.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.87.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.90.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.