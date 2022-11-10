Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MDNA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

