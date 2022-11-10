Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $10.20. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 820,106 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $342.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.55.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,110,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.