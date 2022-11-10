Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $10.20. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 820,106 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $342.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -19.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,110,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

