Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.96

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $25.86. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 12,778 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading

