Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Down 2.8%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 64,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,417,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

