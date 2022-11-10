Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

