Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.77

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 3902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Several research firms have commented on OM. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $715.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
