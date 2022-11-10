Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Down 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 4,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

