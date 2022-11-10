Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 279.50 ($3.22). Approximately 469,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,306,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.25).

ONT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($7.73) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.61) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21.

In other news, insider Clive Brown bought 63,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £149,724.90 ($172,394.82). In related news, insider Clive Brown purchased 63,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £149,724.90 ($172,394.82). Also, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.42), for a total value of £279,227.52 ($321,505.49). Insiders bought a total of 64,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,002,574 in the last 90 days.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

