Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.02

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.02 and traded as high as $26.44. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 115,117 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.35 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.53%. Analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

