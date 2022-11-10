Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global lowered Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.