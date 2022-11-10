Pariax LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pariax LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,177.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

