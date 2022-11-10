Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

