Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.
Passage Bio Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Passage Bio
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Passage Bio (PASG)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.