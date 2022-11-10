Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Shares Up 0.4%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

