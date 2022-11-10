Paylocity Holding Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCTY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

PCTY opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $278.10. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average of $210.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $7,125,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,867,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

