PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.53 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. PDC Energy has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $89.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,980 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.