Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Holdings Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,045,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,546,000 after acquiring an additional 222,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 892,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

