Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Sunday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

PBA stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

