Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.51

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.51 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 27.55 ($0.32). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.32), with a volume of 275,161 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.41) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £382.76 million and a P/E ratio of 685.00.

In related news, insider William Berman sold 1,363,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.28), for a total value of £327,174.72 ($376,712.40).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

