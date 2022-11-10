Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,253 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,402.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

