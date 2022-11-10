PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

Shares of PKI opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

