PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.
PerkinElmer Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PKI opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.
PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
