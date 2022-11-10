Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.28). 697,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 860,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.29).

Petershill Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.59.

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

