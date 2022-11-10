Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $69,131,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,770,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,635,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 2.6 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

