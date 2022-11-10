PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

