PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHX Energy Services Trading Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:PHXHF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
