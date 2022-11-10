PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s current price.

PHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.11 million and a P/E ratio of 17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$8.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$1,256,681.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,027 shares in the company, valued at C$33,897,432.33. In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214,027 shares in the company, valued at C$33,897,432.33. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$72,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,249,026.98. Insiders have sold a total of 270,100 shares of company stock worth $1,730,059 over the last 90 days.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

