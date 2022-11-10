Piper Sandler Cuts WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $3.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Equities research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WM Technology during the first quarter worth $85,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

