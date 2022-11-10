Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONOU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONOU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Pono Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

