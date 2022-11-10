Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $35.27.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

