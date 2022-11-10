Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 33.60 target price on the stock.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of PZAKY stock opened at 3.18 on Tuesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of 2.91 and a 12 month high of 3.18.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

