Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.31

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.31 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.29). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.28), with a volume of 509,692 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £961.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,237.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.31.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 45,651 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,216.10 ($57,819.34).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

