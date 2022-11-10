ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.16

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.16 and traded as high as $24.28. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2,468,229 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCO. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6,154.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter.

