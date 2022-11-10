Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

PMM opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

