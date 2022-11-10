PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PVH were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $50.24 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.