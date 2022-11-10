Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE AMG opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $186.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.