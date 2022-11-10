Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

CHW stock opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a current ratio of 34.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

