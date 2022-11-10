Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Chesswood Group Price Performance
Chesswood Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
See Also
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.