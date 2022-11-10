Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

TSE:SAP opened at C$32.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$35.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

