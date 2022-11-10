Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reduced by Analyst

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $967.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

