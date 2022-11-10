Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.75. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.