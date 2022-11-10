Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.20% from the stock’s current price.

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Down 0.1 %

QTWO opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Q2 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 82.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.