Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.20% from the stock’s current price.
QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.
Q2 Stock Down 0.1 %
QTWO opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.