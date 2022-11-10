Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.
Shares of Q2 stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $90.85.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
