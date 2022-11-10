Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $90.85.

Institutional Trading of Q2

About Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Q2 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

