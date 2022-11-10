Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Keyence Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Keyence in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Keyence’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Keyence Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.67. Keyence has a 1-year low of $307.70 and a 1-year high of $670.88.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

