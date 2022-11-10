Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Increased by William Blair

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 11.4 %
Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,433,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 669,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.