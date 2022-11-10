Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.
BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
