Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 730,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,662,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,231.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 178,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

