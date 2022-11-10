Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Service Properties Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SVC opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 552,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 525.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.96%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.